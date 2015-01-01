Many Great Reasons to Buy a Preowned Vehicle at Gibson Truck World in Sanford, FL

  • Sales: (407) 321-0660
  • Service: (407) 321-0660

3455 S. Orlando Dr. Directions Sanford, FL 32773-5607

        pause

        Shop Around & Compare Quality And Price

        WE WILL PAY YOU $1,000 IF YOU FIND A BETTER TRUCK FOR LESS

        2017 Ford F-150 XLT Leather Crew Cab XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box

        2017 Ford F-150 XLT Leather Crew Cab New 6inch Lift

        • Price:$38,495
        Mileage 10,595 miles, Engine 5.0L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Steel Gray, Interior Color Black
        • Carfax One Owner
        2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box

        2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab

        • Price:$33,695
        • Starting At:$32,995
        Mileage 10,644 miles, Engine 5.0L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Ingot Silver, Interior Color Gray
        • Carfax One Owner
        2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Leather Z71 Crew Cab 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

        2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Leather Z71 Crew Cab New 6inch Lift

        • Price:$44,995
        • Starting At:$39,995
        Mileage 11,022 miles, Engine 5.3L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color White, Interior Color Jet Black
        • Carfax Free
        2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Leather Crew Cab 4WD Crew Cab 153.7 SLE

        2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Leather Crew Cab New 6inch Lift

        • Price:$47,995
        Mileage 12,903 miles, Engine 6.0L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Onyx Black, Interior Color Black
        • Carfax Free
        2017 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Dually Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8 Box

        2017 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Dually Cummins Diesel Aisin Transmission

        • Price:$46,495
        Mileage 16,808 miles, Engine 6.7L V-6, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Burgundy, Interior Color Diesel Gray/Black
        • Carfax One Owner
        2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Dually Truck

        2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Dually Duramax Diesel Allison Transmission

        • Price:$49,495
        Mileage 17,932 miles, Engine 6.6L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Summit White, Interior Color Gray
        • Carfax One Owner
        2017 Ram 1500 SLT Outdoorsman Leather Crew Cab SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 64 Box

        2017 Ram 1500 SLT Outdoorsman Leather Crew Cab New 6inch Lift

        • Price:$35,995
        Mileage 19,023 miles, Engine 5.7L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Bright White, Interior Color Black
        • Carfax Free
        2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Leather Crew Cab 4WD Crew Cab 153.7 LT

        2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Leather Crew Cab Duramax Diesel Allison Transmission New 6inch Lift

        • Price:$54,995
        Mileage 20,903 miles, Engine 6.6L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Silver Ice, Interior Color Jet Black
        • Carfax Free
        2017 Ford F-250 XLT Leather Crew Cab XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75 Box

        2017 Ford F-250 XLT Leather Crew Cab Powerstroke Diesel New 6inch Lift

        • Price:$53,495
        Mileage 22,417 miles, Engine 6.7L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Charcoal, Interior Color Black
        • Carfax One Owner
        2017 Ford F-350 XLT Crew Cab Dually XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8 Box

        2017 Ford F-350 XLT Crew Cab Dually Powerstroke Diesel

        • Price:$47,995
        Mileage 26,470 miles, Engine 6.7L V-8, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Oxford White, Interior Color Gray
        • Carfax One Owner
        2017 Ram 2500 SLT Leather Crew Cab SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 64 Box

        2017 Ram 2500 SLT Leather Crew Cab Cummins Diesel 6inch Lifted

        • Price:$46,995
        Mileage 28,163 miles, Engine 6.7L V-6, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Bright White, Interior Color Diesel Gray/Black
        • Carfax One Owner
        2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Dually 4WD Crew Cab 169 Laramie

        2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Dually Cummins Diesel

        • Price:$51,495
        Mileage 43,846 miles, Engine 6.7L V-6, Transmission Automatic, Exterior Color Black, Interior Color Black
        • Gibson Certified
        • Carfax Free
        • 2015 Ram 1500 Sport Leather Crew Cab 2WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport

          2015 Ram 1500 Sport Leather Cr…

          • $28,995
          • 2WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport
          • Other Exterior
          • 5.7L V-8 Engine
        • 2007 Nissan Titan SE Crew Cab 2WD Crew Cab SE FFV

          2007 Nissan Titan SE Crew Cab

          • $9,995
          • 2WD Crew Cab SE FFV
          • Blue Exterior
          • 5.6L V-8 Engine
        • 2016 Ford F-250 XLT Crew Cab 4WD Crew Cab 156 XLT

          2016 Ford F-250 XLT Crew Cab P…

          • Please Call
          • 4WD Crew Cab 156 XLT
          • White Exterior
          • 6.7L V-8 Engine
        • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Dually Flatbed Truck

          2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500H…

          • $49,995
          • Truck
          • White Exterior
          • 6.6L V-8 Engine
        • 2017 Ram 3500 Chassis SLT Crew Cab Dually Flatbed SLT 4WD Crew Cab 172 WB 60 CA

          2017 Ram 3500 Chassis SLT Crew…

          • $46,995
          • SLT 4WD Crew Cab 172 WB 60 CA
          • White Exterior
          • 6.7L V-6 Engine
        Welcome to Gibson Truck World

        Many Great Reasons to Buy a Preowned Vehicle at Gibson Truck World in Sanford, FL

        Are you in the market for a used vehicle? Do you have your heart set on a specific truck, car or SUV? Or maybe you only know what type of vehicle you want but feel overwhelmed by the choices out there. We can help. At Gibson Truck World, we're proud to have a friendly and knowledgeable team ready to serve you. We're located conveniently in Sanford, FL, and just a short drive from Orlando, Lake Mary, Casselberry, and Winter Park, FL.

        Many Great Reasons to Purchase Your Used Vehicle Here at Gibson Truck World

        Though we specialize in trucks, we carry many other types of pre-owned vehicles as well. You're sure to be impressed with the high selection and the fair prices that we offer. Our dealership is one that is founded on quality and has grown successfully since its inception. Our founder, Yves Belanger, began the dealership with just three employees. Since then Gibson Truck World has grown to over 65 team members and 300 trucks in our inventory. Let's look at some of the other ways in which our dealership trumps the competition. 

        Gibson Truck World: High-Quality Used Inventory

        Whether you have your eye on a pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 1500, a Ford F-150, a GMC Sierra, a RAM 1500 or another popular truck chances are good that you'll find it here on our lot. We carry used trucks in Sanford and are proud of the excellent options available to drivers at our dealership. When you're looking for a like-new vehicle, we can help.

        We're proud of the pre-owned inventory of other vehicles that we offer. Enjoy cost-savings when you choose a high-quality used vehicle over a new one. Whether you're a college student just starting out at a new school, a professional climbing the career ladder, or a mature worker planning for retirement, you'll find the just-right vehicle for this season of life. We are continually adding to our inventory.  Be sure to check back often to check out our newest vehicles.

        Get On-Site Service at Gibson Truck World

        What could be more comfortable or convenient than getting your truck, car or SUV repairs or maintenance taken care of right here at our dealership? Our tidy, on-site service center with highly-trained automotive professionals who will be happy to help you.

        Auto Financing is Easy at Gibson Truck World

        When you're ready to drive your vehicle home, you can quickly take care of the auto financing here at our dealership. We are proud to offer competitive auto financing rates. We work with many different auto lenders so can keep our rates and terms competitive. Stop in soon to chat with our finance gurus and ask us any questions that you have.


        Why buy at Gibson Truck World? As you've seen, there are many benefits. Enjoy the comfortable and convenient ways to finance and maintain your pre-owned vehicle here. Our staff is friendly and knowledgeable. We're always happy to answer any of your questions. You're sure to be impressed by our great selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Stop in soon and see for yourself why drivers from Sanford, Orlando, Lake Mary, Casselberry, and Winter Park, FL, love to visit our dealership.

